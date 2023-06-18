KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current ended Father’s Day weekend with lots of fireworks in their matchup against the Washington Spirit.

Three unanswered goals for the Spirit gave the Current a 3-2 loss.

The Current got started immediately after first kick with Michelle Cooper scoring a goal in the first 23 seconds of the match in the middle of the box. It was Cooper’s first regular-season goal of her career.

After a VAR review, the Current were gifted a penalty kick and Debinha punched it home in the 23rd minute to give KC a 2-0 lead.

An Ashley Sanchez goal in the 36th minute put Washington on the board at 2-1.

In the 82nd minute, Washington equalized the match with a corner from Lena Silano and a header from Paige Metayer.

Shortly after, a Tara McKeown goal helped the Spirit take the lead for the first time in the match in the 87th minute.

The Current are 3-9, which makes for 10th in the NWSL as they begin a long road stretch on Saturday when they face the Orlando Pride.