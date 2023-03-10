KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The team building the Kansas City Current stadium in Berkley Riverfront Park will hit a milestone this month as crews begin erecting steel columns and pouring concrete, making the stadium’s foundation visible for the first time.

The team referred to the progress as “going vertical” in a tweet on Friday morning.

“Going vertical with the steel is a big milestone,” JE Dunn vice president David Young said in a news release.

“It helps set the stage for the next phase of construction while starting to show the identity and the scale of the structure.”

The team says construction remains on schedule for completion by the Current’s season opener in March of 2024. The team broke ground on October 6, 2022, the next steps include masonry work for suites and concession stands this summer, the pitch is expected to be installed in August, and concourse paving a seat installation begin this fall.

The $118 million, 11,500-seat stadium is being built as part of a 50-year lease with Port KC. The Kansas City Business Journal reports that it’s expected to factor into $16.9 million and $20.2 million in new Kansas City and state tax revenues.