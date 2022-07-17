KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are on a historic streak in the young franchise’s history.

With a 1-0 win over OL Reign, the Current have not lost a match in seven games. Their last loss was to the Reign which came on May 25.

A Lo LaBonta penalty kick in the 18th minute was the lone goal in the match. Rookie defender Alex Loera also went down late in the match with a left leg injury.

Along with the unbeaten streak, this is also the Current’s third straight win.

They are now 5-4-3, fifth in the NWSL standings and will face Orlando Pride at home on July 31st.