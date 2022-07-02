HOUSTON, Texas — The Kansas City Current have gone the last five games unbeaten.

A 2-1 win over the Houston Dash gives the Current their third regular-season win of the year.

This is Kansas City’s first regular-season road win in franchise history. Their three wins also tie their single-season record for most wins in the regular season.

In the 43rd minute, Lo LaBonta kicked a penalty kick into the left corner to take a 1-0 lead. In the first minute of the second half, CeCe Kizer found a wide-open Hailie Mace for their second game goal.

In stoppage time, Current defender Elizabeth Ball was credited with their own goal.

The Current is now 3-4-3 and are presently seventh in the NWSL standings.