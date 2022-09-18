KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In front of the second most attended Kansas City Current match, the Current tied 1-1 with Portland Thorns FC.

The announced attendance was 9,281.

Hailie Mace scored the Current’s lone goal with a free kick during extra time in the second half.

The Thorns outshot the Current 28-11 with Rocky Rodriguez scoring in the 87th minute.

This game was also KC’s third match in seven days after a win over Gotham last Sunday and a loss to the Chicago Red Stars on Wednesday that ended the team’s unbeaten streak at 13 matches.

The team is currently in third place and fighting for a top two seed in the NWSL playoffs.

Next Sunday, the Washington Spirit come to town in the Current’s final regular season home match.