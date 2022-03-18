LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A goal in the 78th minute by Addie McCain gave the KC Current their lone goal and tied their match against Racing Louisville FC.

The equalizer was the first goal of McCain’s professional career.

Racing Lousiville started early with a CeCe Kizer goal in the 20th minute.

Both teams fought for possession all game long with a flurry of missed goals by both sides.

Current forward Sam Mewis played the first half and was subbed out for McCain at the start of the second half. All four of the Current’s 2022 draft picks (Elyse Bennett, Chardonnay Curran, Jenna Winebrenner & Izzy Rodriguez) hit the field in the season opener with Winebrenner starting at defender.

The Current will face the Chicago Red Stars next Friday at 7:30 p.m.