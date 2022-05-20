KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A positive COVID test has the Kansas City Current mixing up their roster before Saturday’s game vs. Angel City FC.

Head coach Matt Potter and four unnamed players will not be making the trip to Los Angeles because of the test.

Assistant coach Lloyd Yaxley will lead the team on the pitch Saturday.

Thanks to a new NWSL rule instilled a week ago, the team will be signing replacement players to the roster for the match.

The Current is coming off of a draw to the Orlando Pride where their two goals came in the last 20 minutes. Angel City is coming off a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit that featured a Christen Press goal.

The match begins at 9:30 p.m. exclusively on Twitch.

