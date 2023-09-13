KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current will have their first international friendly this fall as the club welcomes CF Monterrey Femenil next month.

The match is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

CF Monterrey — based in Guadalupe — is a founding member of Liga MX Femenil and one of the most successful teams in Mexico. They’ve only lost once in their past five Liga MX matches.

The Current are fresh off a Challenge Cup semifinal loss, but the team is pushing to make an impression on the international level. The team has players from five different countries on its roster, including three who represented their home countries in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Season ticket members can claim their seats for the KC Current vs CF Monterrey friendly at a reduced rate through Sunday, Sept. 17. Single match tickets are also on sale now at a special rate.

Meanwhile, the Current are starting a road trip to California to face the San Diego Wave on Saturday, Sept. 16.