KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On January 12, the Kansas City Current add up to eight new players to their roster via the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Due to trading midfielder Victoria Pickett to the NJ/NY Gotham in August, the Current received the Gotham’s second-highest first round pick. As of right now, that would be the 10th overall pick, but is subject to change up until 4 p.m. CT on January 11.

If the Gotham make any other trades and end up with another pick that is higher than 10th, the Current would receive the higher pick.

Other than the Gotham’s pick, the Current do not have a natural first round pick, but have three in the second round (15, 18, 23), one in the third round (35) and three in the fourth round 38, 42, 47).

In 2022, the current selected Elyse Bennett, Chardonnay Curran, Izzy Rodriguez and Jenna Winebrenner who all played minutes in the club’s journey to the NWSL Championship match.