KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are two wins away from a trophy.

The Current are in the semifinals of the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup and will host North Carolina Courage on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

Kansas City won the Central Division for the second year in a row by defeating the Houston Dash, Racing Louisville and Chicago Red Stars.

The Current capped their 4-1-1 Challenge Cup record with a commanding 3-0 over Louisville where Kristen Hamilton scored a brace and Hailie Mace scored in stoppage time.

Kansas City has a week off until returning to regular season NWSL play where they will host OL Reign on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.