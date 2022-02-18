KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current will play two preseason games in Florida before returning home and preparing for the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.

The Current will play NWSL defending champions the Washington Spirit on Saturday, Feb. 26 at IMG Academy followed by the Orlando Pride at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday, March 2.

Kansas City look to improve upon their inaugural season in which they went winless in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup and finished with a 3W-7D-14L record in the regular season.

This offseason, the club has added some star power to the roster in United States women’s national team midfielder Sam Mewis and forward Lynn Williams.

Several core members of the inaugural roster return to add continuity under new head coach Matt Potter and new general manager Camille Levin.

The Current will open the Challenge Cup when they visit the Racing Louisville on March 18.