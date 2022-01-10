KC Current trade for forward Lynn Williams, add more USWNT talent to roster

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 30: Lynn Williams of the USA reacts during game two of the International Friendly series between the Australia Matildas and the United States of America Women’s National Team at McDonald Jones Stadium on November 30, 2021 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current acquired forward Lynn Williams in a trade with the North Carolina Courage.

“Without question, she is one of the most talented forwards in the world. Lynn is a game-changer who has proven herself to be a dominant player in the NWSL and on the world stage,” Current owner Chris Long said. “Kansas City is going to absolutely love watching her play.”

Trade

Kansas City receives: Lynn Williams, 2nd round pick 2023, 4th round pick 2023

North Carolina receives: $200,000 allocation funds, 1st round pick 2023, goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland

The 2016 NWSL MVP joins United States women’s national team teammate Sam Mewis as offseason acquisitions to the Kansas City Current.

“The Courage has given so much to me and has been my home for the last 5 years, but in order to grow you have to challenge yourself and get out of your comfort zone,” Williams said. “I am grateful to KC for giving me the opportunity to do so. I’m excited for a new journey, with a new organization and to grow into the best Lynn I can be.”

Williams has scored 57 goals in her NWSL career, along with 26 assists. She has made 45 appearances with the national team, scoring 14 times and providing 10 assists.

The Current have made big moves in hopes to improve upon their inaugural season that saw them win just 3 games.