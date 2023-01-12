KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is making waves in the offseason.

During the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday, the Current traded forward Lynn Williams to NJ/NY Gotham FC for the second overall pick in the draft.

The Current took Duke forward Michelle Cooper with the pick.

In 21 starts last season, Cooper scored 19 and assisted 11 more goals winning the Mac Hermann Trophy as the best collegiate player.

Williams spent most of 2022 rehabbing a leg injury; she recently posted on her Instagram implying that she is ready to play.

Cooper is part of the U.S. U-20 Women’s Youth National Team and scored eight goals at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship to win the Golden Boot as the top scorer and Golden Ball as the best player.