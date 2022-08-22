KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current midfielder Victoria Pickett is headed to NJ/NY Gotham FC in exchange for a draft pick and allocation money.

Pickett, who joined the Current during the club’s inaugural season, started in 30 of her 35 appearances in her career in Kansas City.

The Canadian international was selected by the Current as the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft.

“Victoria has been an amazing player for Kansas City, and we want to thank her for all that she has done for this club and community,” general manager Camille Levin Ashton said. “Victoria has an incredibly bright future, and we will always view her as part of the foundation which has become the Current.”

The Current receive either the OL Reign’s first round pick in the 2023 draft, currently held by Gotham, or Gotham’s second-highest draft pick, along with $200,000 in allocation funds.

Pickett scored the club’s game-winner in the first-ever win in franchise history, her only goal with the club.

Pickett played her final minutes for the Current after coming on in the second half for Claire Lavogez in the club’s 1-1 draw against Angel City FC in front of a record-setting crowd.

The Gotham are last in the NWSL standings while the Current sit in fourth, right behind a three-way tie for the top spot in the table.

The Current will host the North Carolina Courage on Sunday, August 28, then will travel to Red Bull Arena to face Gotham FC on Sunday, September 11.