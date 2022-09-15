CHICAGO — The Kansas City Current’s 13-game unbeaten run ended in a midweek road match against the Chicago Red Stars, and will stand as the second-longest unbeaten streak in league history.

The Current were also shutout for the first time since beginning the unbeaten run.

“Tough night for us in terms of the result, but lots of positives to take in terms of the way we went about the game,” manager Matt Potter said. “Obviously not the result we anticipated but we’ve got to be bigger than one game.”

The Red Stars scored twice in each half in a dominant 4-0 win over the visitors with goals from Mallory Pugh (2), Tatumn Milazzo, and Amanda Kowalski.

With a game in hand, the Current remain in first place, but have a quick turnaround as they host the second-place Portland Thorns on Sunday, September 18 at 4 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.