CARY, N.C. — The Kansas City Current are riding a nine-game unbeaten streak and take it into WakeMed Park to face the North Carolina Courage.

The Current are coming off a 2-1 road win against the then-first place San Diego Wave, extending their active road winning streak to a league leading three games.

Kansas City sits in fifth place in the NWSL standings, but just 5 points behind leaders the Portland Thorns, who boast the only unbeaten streak longer than the Current’s with 11.

The Courage sit in last place, but are coming off a high-scoring 3-3 draw against the Thorns.

The last matchup between the Courage and Current was on May 4 in the NWSL Challenge Cup Semifinal when North Carolina held on to win 2-1 at Children’s Mercy Park.

Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, August 13 and can be streamed on Twitch.