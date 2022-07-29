KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current match against first place San Diego Wave on Sunday, August 7, will be broadcast over SiriusXM as the Game of the Week.

The National Women’s Soccer League is teaming up with the satellite radio operator to broadcast matches to subscribers.

“This NWSL partnership will help us reach a different, more expansive sports fan base,” Allison Howard, KC Current President, said. “This partnership adds to the Current’s already extensive list of ways to follow each match. We are proud to showcase one of the hottest teams in the NWSL in unique and exciting ways.”

Along with the game of the week, listeners will be able to broadcast the NWSL championship on October 29.

The Current are in the midst of a 7-game unbeaten streak (5W-0L-2D) and host the Orlando Pride on Sunday, July 31 before hitting the road to San Diego.

With 10 games left in the season, Kansas City sit as the No. 5 seed and look to continue their run and solidify a playoff spot.