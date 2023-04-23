KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current have stepped out in support of Kansas City teen Ralph Yarl.

On Sunday, Current players wore black armbands with the teenager’s last name on them against the Orlando Pride. Current officials have stated that the club is also in support of the players’ choice to wear the armbands.

The 16-year-old was shot when attempting to pick up his siblings from the wrong home after getting the address confused.

The Current joins several celebrities, politicians and big-name athletes including Vice President Kamala Harris and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in giving their support to Yarl and his family.