KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are back to their winning ways.

A 2-0 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC gives the Current its second straight regular-season win and puts them at 2-3 for the season so far.

Debinha scored back-to-back goals within four minutes of each other in the second half to put the game away. She has four goals on the season, and her two goals make her the first KC Current player to accomplish that feat in a match.

Lo LaBonta assisted on the first goal.

Both teams went into the half with a number of chances but no goals to show for it.

The Current’s backline was superb throughout the match, along with goalkeeper Cassie Miller, who recorded her second straight shutout to go with three saves.

Kansas City hits the road to face Angel City FC next Sunday at 7 p.m. CT.