CARY, N.C. — It was nonstop action in the Kansas City Current’s win over the North Carolina Courage.

A 4-3 win that saw Lo LaBonta get a goal and an assist and the official coming out party for new international player Claire Lavogez who had an assist and the go-ahead goal as well.

The Courage started the scoring with Diana Ordoñez in the 17th minute but Kristen Hamilton tied the game just three minutes later.

After a Debinha goal in the 36th minute, Lo LaBonta came back with an unassisted highlight reel equalizer at the 45th minute.

The Courage opened the second half with a Kaleigh Kurtz goal in the 56th minute and responded four minutes later with a Cece Kizer rebound goal to tie the game again.

In the 79th minute, Lavogez scored a beautiful final goal from almost thirty yards out to give the Current the win.

This win extended the Current’s unbeaten streak to ten games with seven wins in that span.

They are fourth in the NWSL standings and hoping to break the NWSL attendance record on Friday when they host Angel City FC.