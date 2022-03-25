CHICAGO, Ill. — Two straight goals in the second half helped the Kansas City Current get its first win in franchise history with a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars.

A Vanessa DiBernardo goal off of a deflection in the 23rd minute gave Chicago an early lead in the first half.

In the second half, a Hallie Mace goal from distance tied the game in the 58th minute. In the 86th minute, Mace assisted on a Kristen Hamilton goal that gave the Current the lead.

The Current was outshot 13-9 but blocked more shots (5-3) but they also had more fouls (14-11) than the Red Stars.

KC is now 1-0-1 with this being their first win of the season and their first win of the NWSL Challenge Cup.

A shorter turnaround for the Current as they face the Houston Dash on Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m.