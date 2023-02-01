KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current’s goalie is back with the United States Women’s National Team in their first tournament of the year.

AD Franch will be joining the team for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup.

Franch was one of 22 players with the US for a successful trip to New Zealand in January that featured two wins over the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup cohost Football Ferns.

The 32-year-old has made 10 appearances in USWNT matches.

Current defender Hailie Mace was also with the team in New Zealand but will not appear in this tournament.

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, as Japan takes on Brazil (3 p.m. CT) and the USA faces Canada (6 p.m. CT).

The tournament resumes on Sunday, Feb. 19, as the competition moves to Nashville’s GEODIS Park with the USA playing the first match of the day against Japan (2:30 p.m. CT) and Brazil facing Canada (5:30 p.m. CT) in the nightcap.

The tournament concludes on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, with Canada taking on Japan (3 p.m. CT) and the USA facing Brazil in the tournament finale (6 p.m. CT).