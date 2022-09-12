KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current midfielder Chloe Logarzo will be heading back to her homeland at the end of the season.

From the end of the season to January 2023, Logarzo will be playing with Western United FC in Australia’s A-League Women league, the top women’s soccer league in the country.

Logarzo has been with the Current since January 2021. She played six games last season before getting injured with the Australian national Team. As she was working her way back, Logarzo was activated by the Current and was called up to the Matildas for the most recent matches against Canada.

This upcoming stint in the A-League will be Logarzo’s fourth stop in the league. The veteran midfielder played with Sydney FC from 2011 to 2015 and from 2017 to 2020 and with the Newcastle Jets from 2015 to 2016.

Logarzo also has 49 appearances with the Australian national team.