KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current’s star player is getting a bigger spotlight.

Striker Debinha is one of two KC Current players, along with new Danish acquisition Stine Ballisager, that will be playing in the upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup.

In preparation for the world tournament, Nike released a creative commercial starring the Brazilian forward.

While donned in Nike World Cup apparel, Debinha started dribbling groceries in a grocery store, even kicking them onto her head and dancing.

The 31-year-old is a crucial member of the Current and the Brazilian national team.

In her lone season in KC, she has scored 10 goals for the Current and 58 goals in 130 appearances for her country.

Brazil’s first match is on July 24 against Panama at 6 a.m. Denmark’s first match is against China on July 22 at 7 a.m.