KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current’s newest player is already up for a top award.

Débora Cristiane de Oliveira, commonly known as Debinha, is one of 14 players up for the FIFA Best Women’s Player award. The award is a part of The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Debinha had a successful 2022 for her club and her country.

For Brazil, she scored seven goals in 17 matches, including the winning goal against Colombia in the Copa America final.

For the North Carolina Courage, Debinha scored a career-high 12 goals and four assists in 18 games.

Winning this award would add to Debinha’s stellar 2022 season in which she was named NWSL Challenge Cup MVP, part of the league’s Best XI list, and helped Brazil win its eighth Copa América Femenina.

Fans can vote for Debinha on the FIFA site.