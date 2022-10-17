HOUSTON — The Kansas City Current advanced to the semi-finals of the NWSL Playoffs after a late-goal from Kate Del Fava helped secure a win over the Houston Dash in each club’s first-ever playoff appearance.

Del Fava’s game-winner and first-ever career NWSL goal came at the 99:32 mark of the game and, according to OptaJack, is the latest non-extra time goal in NWSL history.

Defender Alex Loera intercepted a ball and completed a give-and-go with Izzy Rodriguez as Del Fava ran into the box. Loera crossed the ball and found Del Fava’s left foot with what was essentially the last play of the game.

The former Illinois State midfielder played in 23 games in the 2022 season with 20 starts. In those 23 games, she has two assists and a 69.3% passing percentage.

Her historic goal came in front of a record breaking crowd at PNC Stadium for an NWSL playoff match.

It was the largest attendance in Houston Dash history, which subsequently became the second largest playoff crowd in league history after the San Diego Wave bested it later Sunday night.

Del Fava and the Current now head to Seattle to take on the OL Reign with a spot in the championship on the line on Sunday, October 23.