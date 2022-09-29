KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current defender Hailie Mace’s services are once again being called for the United States Women’s National Team’s two upcoming friendlies in Europe.

The reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup champions travel to the historic Wembley Stadium in London to take on the reigning UEFA Women’s Championship winners England in front of a sold out crowd of over 80,000 fans on October 7 at 2 p.m. Central Time.

The USWNT won the last two matches against the Lionesses in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals (2-1) and the 2020 SheBelieves Cup (2-0).

Days later on October 11, the U.S. will travel to Pamplona, Spain, to take on the the Spanish women’s national team at El Sadar Stadium at 1:30 p.m. Central Time.

Mace was most recently called up for a pair of September friendlies against Nigeria.

The Current invites fans to KC Live! at the Power & Light District to watch the much anticipated matchup between England and the United States for a free watch party.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current) , Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy)