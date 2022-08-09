Aug 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; during the second half at Torero Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Kansas City Current are on a historic run this season.

Goals from Cece Kizer and Hailie Mace gave the Current a 2-1 win over the San Diego Wave on Sunday to help extend their undefeated streak to nine games.

Mace’s unassisted goal was impressive enough to crack the SportsCenter top 10 at no. 6. It was her second goal of the season.

The Current’s win gives them a 6-4-4 record, 6-0-3 since the streak began. They have risen to fifth in the NWSL standings.

They finish up their road trip by heading to North Carolina to face the North Carolina Courage on Saturday before coming back home with hopes to break the NWSL attendance record vs. Angel City FC on Aug. 19.

