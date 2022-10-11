PAMPLONA, Spain — The United States women’s national team is gearing up to take on Spain in an international friendly at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, on Tuesday and Kansas City Current defender Hailie Mace is in the starting lineup.

Mace played 68 minutes in the team’s 2-1 loss to England on Friday after coming on for an injured Emily Fox.

The Current defender is making her second career start for the national team and seventh appearance in her senior career.

Mace has enjoyed a stellar 2022 campaign with the Current, earning weekly and monthly awards and helping lead the club to its first ever playoff appearance.

In 18 games (17 starts), Mace earned a 66% tackle success rate and won 44.8% of her duels.

She also found the back of the net 4 times and assisted on two other scores.

UWSNT Starting Lineup vs Spain

Goalkeeper: Casey Murphy

Defenders: Hailie Mace, Becky Sauerbrunn, Carson Pickett, Alana Cook

Midfielders: Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman

The United States and Spain kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Central Time.