KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Current’s Kristen Hamilton is being recognized for her outstanding play in the Challenge Cup.

Hamilton was named to the Challenge Cup All-Tournament Team on Tuesday.

Washington Spirit’s Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman join the Current forward on the team.

Hamilton started in every match for the Current throughout the tournament. The veteran scored five goals with nine shots on target in 580 minutes played, second best in the league.

Under Hamilton’s leadership, the Current set several historic milestones by appearing in the first playoff match in club history, advancing to the Challenge Cup semifinals and setting a club record with four wins in the tournament.

The Current is on the road and faces the Orlando Pride at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.