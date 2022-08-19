KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s been a really good year for Lo LaBonta and the Kansas City Current.

The Current are presently on an 11-game unbeaten and veteran midfielder Lo LaBonta is a big reason.

After LaBonta scored her fifth goal of the season on a penalty kick vs. Angel City FC on Friday, she performed a very unique celebration.

LaBonta limped to celebrate with her teammates holding her hamstring but then stopped and twerked showing that she was faking the injury.

LaBonta is becoming known for her celebrations as well. After a goal against OL Reign last month, she performed a celebration where she ran like an angry bull.

The Current have not lost each time LaBonta has scored and hope to continue that streak for the rest of the season. KC hosts NC Courage on Sunday, August 28.