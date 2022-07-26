The first stadium built specifically for professional women’s soccer in the country — and perhaps the world — could see construction kick off in October, continuing the revitalization of Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront.

Last Tuesday, local officials fleshed out details on the Kansas City Current’s $118 million, 11,500-seat venue during an informational presentation to the Missouri Development Finance Board, including from an April economic impact analysis commissioned from Victus Advisors.

Through 2050, the Park City, Utah-based economic consultant found that the Current’s stadium construction and operations would contribute to $729.5 million in total economic output within Kansas City, counting direct, indirect and induced spending. That output could amount to $1 billion statewide over the same timeframe, the analysis found.

Over the next 30 years, the stadium is expected to factor into $16.9 million and $20.2 million in new Kansas City and state tax revenues. And the project could help bring about 925 full- and part-time jobs through 2025, a figure estimated at 1,478 jobs statewide, according to Victus Advisors.

The consultant’s research combined financial findings for the Current’s planned riverfront stadium and its $18 million training complex in Riverside, which opened in late June.