KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Current’s star players is out for the season.

Midfielder Sam Mewis has officially been placed on the team’s season-ending injury list with a long-standing progressive injury to her right leg. The injury happened before her arrival in Kansas City.

Mewis appeared in two matches of the NWSL Challenge Cup this season before she was sidelined.

“We are understandably disappointed, not just for the club, but for Sam. She has been a valuable leader for this organization since she joined us. Although she won’t be able to contribute on the field for the balance of this season, she is an invaluable asset to this team and contributes daily to our success. We will continue to support her in every way possible.” General Manager Camille Levin Ashton

The U.S. women’s national team member with 83 international appearances was traded to Kansas City before the season from the North Carolina Courage.

Mewis joins her USWNT teammate forward Lynn Williams and Mallory Weber on the Current’s season-ending injury list.