KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Current’s $70 million, 11,500 seat riverfront stadium plans are creating plenty of excitement about the future of the riverfront and the club, but the team is also setting an example in its Riverside, Missouri training facility and office building.

“While the stadium is going to be absolutely amazing, this is going to be the day-to-day, and this is where development and growth happens,” said KC Current General Manager Cami Levin Ashton.

That’s why Levin Ashton says the team’s $15 million, 17,000 square foot office and training complex is so important. A big part of its design is the mass timber used to build it.

“There’s very little steel in the building, which helps reduce the carbon footprint substantially,” said Generator Studio’s Senior Project Manager Jill Monaghan, who designed the building.

Studies show workers in mass timber buildings are healthier, calmer, and more productive when they are in an environment with natural materials like timber and natural light, which Monaghan designed into the building.

Since the timber doesn’t need any of the processing that traditional materials like steel need, preventing the harmful impacts on the environment that manufacturing process can cause.

The timber is generally more expensive than steel, but with supply chain delays and cost increases, experts say the disparity has shrunk.

During construction, there’s the chance to save time and money because the timber arrives to the site ready to be assembled.

“It got delivered over a three-week period and you went from a slab on grade to a building, completely erected,” said Monarch Build Owner Courtney Kounkel. “It goes together like an erector set, literally, it’s that easy.”

When it opens this summer, the building will allow Current players and staff to be in one, brand new, spot, setting a standard for other professional sports teams for both men and women.

“[The KC Current’s ownership’s] vision for this club is to be one of the best women’s soccer teams in the world and their building this facility is a great example of working towards that vision,” said Levin Ashton.

But also, it’s a construction project for a women’s team, designed by a woman, and built by a female-owned construction company, continuing the Current’s habit to resetting expectations, “for women, and for the city, and really for the world,” Kounkel said. “I mean, they have raised the bar tremendously for what’s expected of sports teams, but I think in general, even just women, and my daughters will grow up in a different world because of it.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.