KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current’s streak of consecutive unbeaten matches is extended to eight after a marvelous comeback to draw with the Orlando Pride.

Celia Jimenez scored the first goal of the match in the 25th minute after heading in a crosser from Erika Tymrak.

Less than a minute into the second half, Orlando’s Julie Doyle scored off of a rebound after KC’s Elizabeth Ball slid into goalie AD Franch. Franch was slow to get up and the Current could not defend the rebound.

In the 64th minute, after a freeing pass from Hailie Mace, rookie Elyse Bennett scored her third goal of the season in tremendous fashion.

In the 82nd minute, Blue Valley Northwest alum Cece Kizer scored her third goal of the season by kicking the ball over McLeod and finishing to tie the match. Lo LaBonta gave a fantastic assist with a deep pass into open field.

There was lots of discipline handed out; 20 combined fouls and five total yellow cards.

The Current are 5-4-4 and in sixth in the NWSL standings.