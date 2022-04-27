KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are 4-1-1 and Central Division champions going into the NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals.

A relatively young squad, the Current has had injuries to some veterans like Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams. But it’s allowed some of the rookie class, like Elyse Bennett and other young players like Alex Loera, to step in and be key contributors.

“I think it’s definitely been a discussion between us,” Loera said on young players talking about stepping up. “We just are here to be game-changers. That’s all we can really ask for. Every time we get an opportunity to step up and play and start and get any minutes really, we’re just looking to make an impact and help this team.”

“I’m a big believer if you’re good enough, you’re old enough,” head coach Matt Potter said. “They’re certainly proving on this stage that they belong. We believe their best days are ahead of them but they’re certainly making an impact and doing the job that they need to do while other players are working their way back.”

In just one year, Potter has turned this team into a potential championship team. He said it all started at preseason camp in Florida where the players fully bought in.

“The players take all the credit. We just put them in a position that we felt that could set them up for success,” he said. “And obviously we’re in a good place right now, but there’s some tough days still to come and. These are good days.”

The Current hopes to continue those good days into their regular-season opener on April 30 vs. Portland Thorns FC and into the Challenge Cup semifinal on May 4.

