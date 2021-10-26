KC NWSL, Port KC bringing new stadium to Berkley Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before completing its inaugural season, KC NWSL has announced it will get its own stadium, and it’s coming to the Berkley Riverfront.

Kansas City’s professional women’s soccer team and Port KC have finalized plans to build the first soccer stadium purpose-built for an NWSL team.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to create a player-first experience, and facilities for our team that match not only the elite level of these incredible athletes, but also the passionate support of the Kansas City metro and our fans,” KC NWSL co-founder and co-owner Chris Long said.

“We believe this significant investment and commitment will shape a stronger future for our entire region and our athletes.”

The $70 million project will be privately financed through the ownership group. KC NWSL signed a 50-year lease for a 7.08-acre plot on the east end of the riverfront. The new stadium is expected to open in time for the women’s 2024 season.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is praising the project.

“I see something that will make Kansas City shine on a global stage, when you’re looking at soccer, when you’re looking at entertainment, when you’re looking at redevelopment,” he said.

The soccer stadium will be close to a future streetcar extension, downtown trails, riverfront greenspace and other riverfront developments.

“The goals for reclaiming our long-neglected riverfront have been bold but clear – develop a connected, accessible, vibrant and diverse neighborhood,” Port KC President and CEO Jon Stephens said.

“Anchoring a dynamic facility such as this on the downtown riverfront, and connecting it to the heart of our city with the KC Streetcar, trails and greenspace not only solidifies our commitment, but also proves that there is no better place for our community and the world to gather.”

For the last year, the team has been playing at Legends Field at Village West in Kansas City, Kansas. Earlier this KC NWSL had previously announced they would play their 2022 home matches at Children’s Mercy Park.

“World-class facilities have proven to be a catalyst in transforming all professional sports,” KC NWSL co-founder and co-owner Angie Long said.

“Tremendous momentum exists in women’s sports specifically, and we are so proud to play a major role in ensuring the sport and also our region benefit from the economics and growth offered by a stadium of this magnitude.”

The stadium follows previously announced plans for a $15 million KC NWSL training facility in Riverside, Missouri.

Stadium design and construction will be developed by JE Dunn and Monarch Build.