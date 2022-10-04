KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is partnering with the owners of a local restaurant to shape food and beverage options at the team’s new stadium.

The team has named Colby and Megan Garrelts, owners of Rye, as chef-partners. The two, who have restaurants located in Leawood and Kansas City, will consult on stadium food and beverage to “create the classic dishes that Kansas Citians know and love.”

The Garrelts are both award-winning chefs: Colby won the 2013 James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef Midwest award and more. Megan was a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef. Both have had their work featured in national publications like Bon Appetit, the Wall Street Journal and more.

“We are beyond thrilled to work with Megan and Colby,” KC Current co-owner Angie Long said in a statement.

“The food story is such an important part of our stadium and in addition to the incredible soccer matches and events, we want the food and beverage experience to be a reason people come to our stadium. Megan and Colby represent everything we want in a partner: commitment to excellence, forward thinking and rooted in the Midwest.”

The Current will break ground on their new stadium at Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront Park this Thursday. It will be the first ever stadium built for a professional women’s team.

More than 60% of the designers and the engineers working on the stadium are women. New renderings show an updated look at what fans can expect to see when heading to the Riverfront to cheer on the Current.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.