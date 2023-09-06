KC Current’s Elizabeth Ball defending North Carolina Courage’s Kerolin with AD Franch in net on September 6, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current just missed out on playing for a trophy again this season.

The Current lost to the North Carolina Courage 1-0 in the UKG Challenge Cup semifinals.

As both teams fought for the ball in the box, NC’s Brianna Pinto won the ball and sent a shot past AD Franch in the 96th minute for the lone goal in the match.

Kansas City was outshot 14-8 by North Carolina.

The Current didn’t record their first shot of the match until the 58th minute rookie forward Alexa Spaanstra sent a curved shot to the bottom right corner that was blocked by NC’s Casey Murphy.

KC’s best attempt at a goal came in the 81st minute when rookie forward Michelle Cooper had her shot blocked at the goal line off of a corner kick.

Carolina racked up 17 fouls and four yellow cards compared to the Current’s seven fouls.

KC’s next home match is in October. They begin this month’s road trip by heading to Cali to face the San Diego Wave on Saturday, September 16.