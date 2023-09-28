KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current new stadium won’t be open until the 2024 season, but season tickets are already in high demand.

The Brittany and Patrick Mahomes-owned organization sent a press release Thursday announcing there will be a limited number of tickets made available to the public.

“We are incredibly excited to open up our 2024 season ticket memberships to even more Kansas City Current fans,” Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service, Dan Boyd, stated in the news release.

“Seeing a match at KC Current Stadium will truly be a fan experience unlike any other.”

Before this development, only 2023 season ticket holders or those that placed a 2024 season ticket deposit. Now fans that don’t fall into either of those categories have an opportunity to obtain a season long pass to ‘the first women’s professional sports stadium in the world.’

“With no seat more than 100 feet away from the pitch, every ticket left has an incredible view, surrounded by the best fans in soccer,” Boyd continued. “We expect these tickets to sell out, so act quickly to reserve your seat!”

One of the most exclusive tickets is to the Pitch Club, which is the new stadium’s premium seating. It features a Kansas City restaurant, The Rye, inspired menu and a craft drink list. The architecture inside the Pitch Club has flairs of Kansas City history and features a women’s soccer exhibit depicting how far the sport has come.

Visit the season ticket tab of their website to learn more. For those looking for single match tickets, the press release suggests joining the Current Club for $50 per year. The Current Club is the single way to guarantee the ability to buy the limited seats available per game and also comes with a few other perks.

As for this season, the Current sit in 11th place of the National Women’s Soccer League standings with seven wins, 11 losses and one draw. Kansas City beat the San Diego Wave earlier this month on the road and look ahead to another road match against the Washington Spirit on Saturday.