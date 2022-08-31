KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Current midfielders Lo’eau Labonta and Hailie Mace played their way to the Just Women’s Sports Best XI for the month of August.

The midfield duo combined for 4 goals (Labonta 3; Mace 1) to help the team go undefeated for the third consecutive month, winning 3 and drawing 1 game in August.

Labonta leads the Current in assists and boasts a 78% passing percentage.

Mace has been a vital component of head coach Matt Potter’s team, both on offense and on defense. Her play earned her a call up to the United States women’s national team during the September window.

She set up the play that led to Kansas City’s game winner against the North Carolina Courage on August 28.

Just Women’s Sports Best XI – August

Goalkeeper: Katie Lund (Racing Louisville)

Defenders: Ali Riley (Angel City FC), Tyler Lussi (Angel City FC), Tatumn Milazzo (Chicago Red Stars), Carson Pickett (North Carolina Courage)

Midfielders: Lo’eau Labonta (Kansas City Current), Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current)

Forwards: Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Diana Ordoñez (North Carolina Courage), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars)