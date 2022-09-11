HARRISON, N.J. — For the first time in club history, the Kansas City Current are in first place in the NWSL standings.

A Hailie Mace penalty kick goal in the 77th minute catapulted the Current to a 1-0 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC and to the top of the league leaderboard.

Goalkeeper AD Franch anchored the shutout by getting her fourth clean sheet of the season.

This is the Current’s first of three matches in seven days.

On Wednesday, they head to Chicago to face the Red Stars and on Sunday they return home to Children’s Mercy Park to host the currently second-place Portland Thorns.