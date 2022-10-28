KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has a lot riding on Saturday’s NWSL Championship Game in Washington, D.C., and so does the rest of Kansas City.

The fans of the winning team will have bragging rights. That includes Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Portland Mayor Tim Wheeler.

The two leaders also have a friendly wager riding on the outcome of the match. One that’s all in good fun.

“Every now and then it’s just good to celebrate a few things. Celebrate our winning teams, celebrate our winning companies and restaurants, celebrate our good food and I think that’s what all of us, as mayors around the country, really like to focus on,” Lucas said.

The wager involves good things from the metro.

When Kansas City wins the championship, Wheeler says he plans to send Lucas some specially brewed beer from Portland.

If the Portland Thorns FC wins the championship, Mayor Lucas plans to send Wheeler a sampling of Gates Bar-B-Que and the special edition Teal Rising Pilsner brewed by Boulevard.

