KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current continue their unbeaten run with a draw at home against the Chicago Red Stars, thanks to Overland Park native Cece Kizer’s first goal with the team.

The Current have earned results in four-straight games as they continue their push to move up the standings and qualify for the playoffs.

Current forward Kristin Hamilton scored the first of the match in the 8th minute and the team finished the first half with the lead.

The Red Stars and USWNT midfielder Mallory Pugh wasted no time in the second to turn the tables as she found Amanda Kowalski in the 53rd minute to tie the match and scored a penalty kick five minutes later for the lead.

The lead only lasted 10 minutes until Kizer fired a left-footed shot from outside the box to even the score.

After four straight games at home, the Current now head to Houston to start a two game road trip against the Dash,