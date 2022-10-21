KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are coming off a last-minute win against the Houston Dash in their first ever playoff appearance and now head to Seattle to take on the No. 1-seed OL Reign.

The Reign and Current faced each other twice this season with each side winning their home fixture.

The Current hope to keep their playoff run alive after a bounce-back 2022 season that saw them enjoy a 13-game unbeaten run. Kansas City finished at the bottom of the table in their inaugural season in 2021.

Kansas City found the back of the net via a Lo’eau LaBonta penalty kick early in the game against Houston. After the Dash pulled one back, Kat Del Fava was on the end of an Alex Loera pass in the dying moments of stoppage time.

Despite the celebration of the win, the Current did suffer a loss in French attacker Claire Lavogez who tore her ACL.

In her absence, the Current will rely on Overland Park-native CeCe Kizer, Kristen Hamilton and rookie Elyse Bennett, who typically would come on as a sub for Lavogez.

On the other hand, the OL Reign are rested up after winning a first-round bye.

Led in goals by Bethany Balcer and Megan Rapinoe, the Reign hope to win their first playoff game since 2015.

The Reign are hosting their first ever playoff match at Lumen Field. They began play at the stadium in 2022 after previously playing at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington.

Defense has been the name of the game for the Reign who allowed a league-best 19 goals this season.

The KC Current and OL Reign will kickoff from Lumen Field at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, with a spot in the championship game on the line. The winner will face the winner between the Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave.

Fans can watch game at the KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District watch party starting at 5:30 p.m.