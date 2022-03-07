KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Company and the Kansas City Current teamed up to create Teal Rising, a pilsner celebrating the NWSL franchise, and it will now be available at stores around the Midwest.

When it was originally launched, the beer was only available at the Boulevard Tours and Rec Center, but ahead of the Current’s campaign in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, it can now be purchased in six-packs.

Ten percent of profits will benefit the Women’s Intersport Network for Kansas City (WIN for KC).

“We are thrilled that even more fans will get the chance to celebrate the Kansas City Current and try Teal Rising,” Amber Cox, Chief Operating Officer for the Current, said. “The Boulevard team has created a product that embodies our team, from the taste to the beautiful label design. We can’t wait to see some Teal Rising at the tailgate ahead of our Challenge Cup home opener on April 2!”

Boulevard will host a launch event on March 8 with Desiree Scott and Victoria Pickett in attendance from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.