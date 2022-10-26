KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current will face off against the Portland Thorns in the 2022 NWSL Championship and will have three NWSL Best XI players on the field.

The Best XI First Team and Best XI Second Team are voted on by players, owners, general managers, coaches, media and fans and Lo’eau LaBonta, Hailie Mace and AD Franch made the cut.

Best XI First Team

Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Carson Picket (North Carolina Courage)

Midfielders: Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Same Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current)

Forwards: Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Debinha (North Carolina Courage)

Best XI Second Team

Goalkeeper: AD Franch (Kansas City Current)

Defenders: Kelli Hubly (Portland Thorns), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Tatumn Milazzo (Chicago Red Stars), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns)

Midfielders: Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Forwards: Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), Diana Ordoñez (North Carolina Courage), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash)

“We are so excited for these players to be recognized for their standout play and leadership on the pitch this season,” GM Camille Levin Ashton said. “While there is still more to do, their contributions to our team have been invaluable all season long.”

Midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta scored a career-high 7 goals in the regular season to help lead the Current to a 13-game unbeaten run and secure a spot in the playoffs and a selection to the Best XI First Team.

The “Celly Queen” added 4 assists in 2022 and scored a penalty in the first round of the playoffs against the Houston Dash.

The Best XI Second Team features a Kansas City duo that remained defensively solid throughout the NWSL regular season.

Goalkeeper AD Franch finished third in the NWSL with 66 saves on the season adding to her already impressive career.

Franch set club records for saves and clean sheets this season propelling her to be a candidate for NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year.

Defender Hailie Mace’s performance this season earned her two call-ups to the United States women’s national team.

Mace remained solid on the defensive and offensive end of the ball. While being tasked with making sure opposing forwards didn’t make it down the wing, she was able to streak forward and find the back of the net four times and add two assists.

The three Best XI selections for Kansas City will face the four players selected from the Thorns for the NWSL Championship on Saturday in Washington, D.C. at 7 p.m. Central Time.