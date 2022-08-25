KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During September’s FIFA international window, three Kansas City Current players were called up to represent their national teams.

Desiree Scott; midfielder – Canada

Chloe Logarzo; midfielder – Australia

Sydney Schneider; goalkeeper – Jamaica

Scott has 181 appearances for Canada. playing in three FIFA Women’s World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019) and three Olympics (2012, 2016, 2020), winning the gold with her nation in 2020.

Logarzo returns to the Australian national team for the first time since an ACL injury in 2021. She has featured for the Matildas in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Scott and Logarzo will face off when Canada and Australia kick off on September 2 at 11:45 a.m. Central Time from Brisbane and again on September 6 from Sydney at 4:40 a.m. Central Time.

Schnedier has 18 appearances with the Reggae Girlz since making her senior debut in 2018 in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

Jamaica takes on South Korea in Hwaseong on September 3 at 3 a.m. Central Time.