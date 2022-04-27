KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current are preparing to take on the North Carolina Courage in the first ever playoff game in franchise history and tickets are now on sale.

In 2021, the Current failed to win a match in the NWSL Challenge Cup ahead of their inaugural regular season, where they subsequently only came out victorious on three occasions.

After the hiring of a new general manager, head coach, and several offseason acquisitions, the Current found themselves as champions of the Central Division in the 2022 version of the tournament and will host the semifinal round.

Tickets range from $21 all the way up to $121.

A victory over the courage would pit Kansas City against the winner between the OL Reign and Washington Spirit.

Both games are scheduled for May 4, with the Current and Courage kicking off at 7:30 p.m. from Children’s Mercy Park.

If the Current and the defending 2021 regular season champions Washington Spirit win, the championship game would also be hosted at Children’s Mercy Park on May 7.

A win for OL Reign would see Kansas City travel to Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Kansas City and North Carolina played three times in 2021, tying twice and losing once by a 4-0 score line.