KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current already have two young players that will be representing their country.

KC Current 2023 NWSL draft picks Michelle Cooper and Alexa Spaanstra, both forwards, have been selected to join the United States U-23 Women’s National Team in Paris.

Training for the team begins on Feb. 12 with games against France on Feb. 17 and 20.

Cooper was the second overall pick in the draft and was the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy winner out of Duke. The MAC Hermann Trophy is awarded to the best collegiate men’s and women’s soccer players in the country.

Spaanstra was picked at 10th overall, tallied 37 goals and 34 assists and was a five-time All-ACC selection in her five years at Virginia.

The rookie duo join Current goalkeeper AD Franch by playing for the United States; Franch will be with the Senior National Team in the SheBelieves Cup, which starts on Feb. 16.